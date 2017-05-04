Rock Bowl Turf Rumors Revealed
May 4, 2017 | Sports | No Comments|
DUBUQUE – It’s no secret that Loras has been in need of new turf for quite some time. With ongoing renovations to the tennis courts, the necessary funding for the Rock Bowl has been delayed until July. The plan is to not only replace the old field with new turf, but to renovate the rock bowl completely.
Loras plans to fundraise for the Rockbowl’s renovation, but the new turf alone will cost approximately five hundred thousand dollars. While it doesn’t appear Loras will get new turf this summer, it does sound promising the Rock Bowl will be getting a new makeover sooner rather than later.