NFL Draft strategy … or lack thereof
April 27 marks one of the most important times for the start of a new football season. The NFL draft inspires hope to fans and soon-to-be-players all over the United States. It is a chance for teams to build and get players they think can bring change from a losing season or help keep them in the running. First round draft picks are usually seen as the best picks, and among these first round picks the top three picks are seen as the elites.
Going first to the Cleveland, Browns was Texas A&M’s explosive defensive end, Miles Garret. For Cleveland this was a good choice. They needed a lot of help on the defensive side of the ball as well as the offensive side of the ball since they are an atrocious team, but defense was definitely the more pressing issue for them. According to the NFL, Cleveland allowed 142.7 rushing yards and 249.8 passing yards per game against them. Throughout Garret’s three years at A&M he had 141 tackles and 31 sacks, along with one interception. Not to mention the man is 6’5” and 271 pounds. With this big burly presence, he is sure to make an impact for the Browns defensively.
After trading up to get the second pick of the draft, the Chicago Bears selected a highly controversial pick. The Bears selected quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trubisky is a very much unproven quarterback starting only one year in college for North Carolina.
After already acquiring quarterback Mike Glennon, another unproven player in an earlier trade, you would think the Bears would select a player that would fit their needs a little bit more, such as a DB for the much struggling secondary like safety Jabrill Peppers. Even if they had to go for a QB, there were much better options on the table like Deshaun Watson, the 2016 national champion, who averaged stellar numbers against one of the best defenses in all of NCAA football. On the other hand, the one year Trubisky did start he had a 68 percent completion percentage with over 3000 yards passing. If this young man can become a star player, then all the better for the Bears, but many would have liked to see the Bears use their pick a little bit more wisely.
With the third pick of the draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Solomon Thomas. With the worst run defense in the league, this is a solid pick for the 49ers. They already have stand out linebacker NaVorro Bowman, but he can’t do it by himself, so it would only make sense to get him some help. The 6’3” 273 pound D-lineman had 61 tackles and 8.5 sacks last season. He has proven he can get down and dirty in the trenches and stuff the run, which is what the 49ers really need right now.
Overall the first three picks of the draft were very solid picks. With the acquisition of Garret by the Browns and Thomas by the 49ers, these are very key picks to help them win games. The Bears on the other hand left a lot to be desired for Chicago fans. Hopefully Glennon can prove himself to the rest of the league that he wasn’t a mistake as the number two draft pick.