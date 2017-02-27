New Skatepark and Updated Pool in Flora Park’s Future
Skatepark Final Design Approved
Skateboarders will soon have a new skatepark.
A final design plan and location for a new skatepark was approved by a 7-0 vote from the City Council Monday night.
The $800,000 concrete design has $600,000 committed from the city and the remaining $200,000 will need to be raised by the community.
Fundraising efforts are being led by a local nonprofit, Kids in Dubuque Skate, and nearly $18,000 has already been raised.
The next step will be the city developing a request for proposal, before building hopefully begins in Spring 2018 says City Parks Division Manager, Steve Fehsal.
Photos of final skatepark design and past information: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/2272/Skate-Park-Project
For more information on Kids in Dubuque Skate, including how to get involved or donate: KIDS Webpage
Public Pools: Repair or Replace?
The city also voted 7-0 to receive and file a report completed by MSA Professional Services and Water Technology, which examined the state of the city’s public swimming pools.
It was estimated that the pools would require yearly maintenance of $487,000 to $765,000 for the next five to six years.
Along with their operating costs this could lead to $5 million in city spending over that time.
The other option, which is replacing Sutton and Flora pool, would cost $7.8 and $9.8 million respectively.
City officials will continue to explore these options in future discussions and meetings.