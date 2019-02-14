Men’s volleyball starts out hot
The Loras College men’s volleyball team is making the 2019 Spring season one for the history books starting out hot with a 9-1 record. This is the best record the volleyball program has ever had in its existence.
The team’s only lost comes from the Augustana College Vikings in a thrilling four set match 21-25 25-23 23-25 24-26 on Sunday, Feb. 3. Each match went down to the wire with a team winning within two points.
The team still performed fairly well with senior right-side hitter Leo Peters leading the team in kills, tallying a total of 12. Sophomore outside hitter Grant Ooms contributed 11 kills and senior outside hitter Jake Chudzik pounded nine.
Augustana was able to execute as well on the offensive side by outperforming the top hitters for Loras. Jason Szara totaled 17 kills while Dylan Baum and Justin Murphy both added 10. Both teams performed parallel from the service line tallying a total of four.
Senior setter Alfredo Lopez for the Duhawks totaled 36 assists with a 5-1 offense while the Augustana ran a 6-2 offense, meaning two setters, Ryan Hirschel and Sanchit Khaitan, which split evenly with 22 assists. Defensively Augustana led in digs, outperforming the Duhawks by one, tallying 40.
The men’s volleyball team was able to pick back up the momentum like nothing happened the next week, Feb. 9 against Concordia Chicago University and Lakeland University at Lakeland University.
Loras dominated the triangular sweeping Concordia Chicago 25-22 25-18 25-10 and for the first time in school history, beating Lakeland University in four 24-26 25-16 25-21 25-19. On the weekend, the Duhawks recorded a season high of 13 aces against Concordia Chicago.
Sophomore setter/right-side hitter Patrick Hollander, Lopez, and Ooms each had three or more aces. Ooms finished with a career high in kills pounding 16 on 32 attacks against Lakeland.
The team hits the road this weekend in Chicago-land taking on North Park University this Friday, Feb. 15 and Marian University and Aurora University on Saturday, Feb. 16.