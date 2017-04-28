Men’s Tennis hit the court against Luther College
DUBUQUE, IA – Men’s Tennis took to the Dubuque Country Club courts to compete against the Luther Norse Tuesday afternoon.
The April showers wouldn’t keep these guys off the courts.
Number one doubles Jason Derby and Kevin Murphy brought the heat in their match against Kyle Appel and Trent Schneider of Norse, but it wasn’t enough for a W, falling 8-2 to Luther.
Second Loras duo Riley Michael and Sean Baldwin attempted to keep up with Luther’s Kenny Goins and Jake Smith, but couldn’t hold on. The Norse take this match 8-3.
“The fact that we are competing with these guys, I mean it’s a good sign for us,” Head Coach Chad Fenwick mentions. “Ya know this is my second year with the program…we’re continuing to develop.”
Tennis will travel a little southwest to Cedar Rapids May 5th and 6th to compete in the IIAC tournament seeded as Number 6.