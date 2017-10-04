Men’s soccer team falls to NWU
On Sept. 30, the men’s soccer team took to the road to play Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, NE. The Duhawks were guests at The Prairie Wolves’ Homecoming weekend. Unfortunately, the game resulted in the Duhawks’ second IIAC conference loss of the season.
“It was a hard-fought game,” said senior goalkeeper Jacob Peterson. “We created chances in front of the goal. Soccer is a funny game that way: you can shoot all game and sometimes they just won’t go in.”
The men’s soccer team endured their second IIAC defeat losing 3-1. The Duhawks’ first conference loss was provided courtesy of their cross-town rival University of Dubuque with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. NWU picked up their first IIAC win over Loras College after losing their first conference match up to Luther College.
“We gave up another goal late in the first half which gave them momentum for the rest of the game,” said head men’s soccer coach Dan Rothert. “We weren’t very composed in the attack until very late in the game.”
Despite out-shooting NWU (seven shots in the first half and nine in the second), Loras struggled to score throughout the match. In the first half, Jake Kennedy of NWU, assisted by Alejandro Olvera, earned a goal late in the first half in the 44th minute.
Kennedy scored again early in the second half in the 53rd minute. This time Kennedy was assisted by Brady Blazek. Kennedy now has five goals for the season.
Then, in the 70th minute, Blazek earned his second goal of the season. Blazek was assisted by Kennedy.
“When we have confidence and swagger through the whole team it’s powerful. We had it against Wheaton and Carthage,” said Peterson. “I truly believe when our team gets those vibes flowing, we will be a tough team to beat.”
The Duhawks got on the board too late in the game through a penalty kick converted by junior midfielder Javier Simon in the 76th minute. The Duhawks fell to the Prairie Wolves 3-1.
“We need to become more composed and relax in attacking situations,” said Rothert.
The Duhawks will hit the road again to Decorah, IA, to take on Luther College for another IIAC match-up on Saturday, Oct. 7. Luther is undefeated in conference play.
“Now all we can focus on is the next game in conference play. Everything is a must win now,” said Peterson.