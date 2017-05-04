Men’s Golf and Coach Mulligan
The Men’s Golf team traveled down to Iowa City last Friday to compete in the first round of the IIAC Tournament.
Now the guy leading this team is Coach with a very fitting name… Dan Mulligan. He is new to the campus this year and is jumping into all different types of roles.
Not only is he instructing athlete’s but he is also instructing students on their academics. He actually came to campus to teach, after being previously employed at Wahlert High school. After stepping foot on campus, he realized that coaching golf and teaching was the best of both worlds.
Mulligan also says that he is very happy with the team’s sucess this season and looks forward to the years to come.
The golf team and Mulligan heads back down to Indianola on Friday to continue conference tournament play.