Swim splits stream

By Harriet Siegrist

DUBUQUE, IA. – Coming back from tough losses last weekend in a triangular against Illinois Institute of Technology and Iowa Central Community College, the men’s (2-4), and women’s (1-4-1) swim and dive teams went into their Nov. 9 meet against Augustana College and Knox College ready to fight and win at their home pool. Both Duhawk teams split in the triangular and came back victorious against the Knox Prairie Fire, but suffered a loss against the Augustana Vikings. On the men’s side, the Duhawks defeated Knox, 40-123, while losing to Augustana, 161-39. Looking at the women’s team results, they pulled off their first win of the season against Knox with a final score of 71-125, and lost 155-54 to Augustana.

“This week, we came in swimming some different events than [what] we’ve been used to,” said junior Ben Fogarty about the meet, “but we all still swam really well, so I was really happy with everyone’s performance.”

Despite only one overall win on the day – garnered by junior Sarah Shafer in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:16.63 – both sides put up great races and times after a tough week of training in the pool.

To start off the meet, the 200 medley relay team of first-year Stephanie Hill, junior Cat Edahl, first-year Amber Forbort, and junior Harriet Siegrist placed third with a time of 2:08.84, just out-touching the Prairie Fire by .45th of a second, who came in at 2:09.29. The men’s 200-yard medley relay team of juniors John Lynch and Tim LaGrange, first-year Chris Grunke, and sophomore Cole Rabedeaux also placed third in their heat in 1:53.45. Going into the 1000-yard freestyle, first-year Annette Volkova placed third in a tough field, touching at 12:14.24. In the women’s 200-yard freestyle Siegrist finished third at 2:31.47 and on the men’s side sophomore Jacob Priewe finished fifth in 2:14.32.

In the 50-yard freestyle Shafer took second with 25.82, and Lynch took fourth in 24.75. The first year duo of Kinsey Bogen and Forbort went 3 and 4 in the 200-yard IM with 2:32.41 and 2:34.75. First year Charlie Holmes was able to clinch fifth in his IM race at 2:25.74. Looking towards the 200-yard butterfly, Lynch claimed silver followed right behind by first year Zach Nelson who took bronze in times of 2:07.55 and 2:08.74. In the women’s 100-yard freestyle four Duhawks followed each other taking second, third, fourth, and fifth. Bogen went 59.54, followed by first year Nina Schiro with 1:00.40, .07 of a second later Forbort touched in at 1:00.47, and sophomore Alex Nesset finished close behind at 1:02.00. Looking at the men’s side, junior AJ Gainer claimed silver in a time of 54.99. In the men’s 200-yard backstroke, a time of 2:24.31 was good for fifth, claimed by Fogarty.

Volkova came back again for the 500-yard free style placing third – just missing second place by .30 of a second – with a time of 6:00.77. On the men’s side, three Duhawks followed each other, claiming second, third and fourth. Lagrange touched in 5:45.22, followed by Gainer at 5:48.71, and Grunke at 5:52.91. Coming back for the 200-yard breaststroke, Siegrist took fourth, touching at 3:22.20. In the men’s heat, the sophomores reigned with Priewe and Rabedeaux going 2:52.79 and 2:55.81, respectively, which was good enough for third and fourth place.

In the final event of the day, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Shafer, Bogen, Nesset, and Schiro placed second at 1:45.78 while the men’s team of Holmes, Gainer, Fogarty, and Nelson claimed third place with a time of 1:39.62

Following this meet, the Duhawks will have an off-week before heading down to Indianola on Friday, Nov. 22 to face Simpson College, followed by a meet against Grinnell at their pool the next day, Saturday, Nov. 23. For full meet results visit Duhawks.com.