Loras swim team succeeds at Liberal Arts Championship
Individual and team victories lead to strong showing for Duhawks at biggest meet.
by Rachel Prendergast
Since Sept. of last year, the men’s and women’s swim teams have been working day in and day out for the Liberal Arts Championship meet where the team finishted sixth.
The countless laps paid off this past weekend as both teams placed sixth and took down a number of school records at the Principia College pool. Two Duhawks became Liberal Arts Champions: Mikayla Lengwin dove her way to first in both the 1 meter and the 3 meter diving events, and Ike Casey earned his titles in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
The men scored 503 points total with many members making appearances on the podium. Nick Baron took third in both the 1 meter and 3 meter diving events. Mac Faldet earned second place in the 100 breastroke with a time of 56.43. Casey was back on the podium taking second in the 100 backstroke.
Two of the men’s relays placed third– the 200 free relay and the 400 medley relay.
On the women’s side, Kaitlyn LaGrange earn a fifth place medal with her 5:06.76 in the 400 IM. Kim Breaux made two appearances on the podium, finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.08), and fourth in the 200 butterfly (2:18.07).
First-year Logan Eckhardt placed sixth in the 100 breastroke with a 1:10.02, a personal best.
Kasey Jacobson stepped on the podium for both the 100 and 200 backstroke events. She placed third in the 100 and fourth in the 200. Together, the women scored 440 points total.
All together the team took down seven records over the three day event:
“I thought the team did really well,” head coach of the Duhawk swimmers, Ben Gill said. “We stepped up in a lot of races and dropped a lot of time, and hit some really key dives. It was exciting to see the team step up at the big moment and swim and dive so well. As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of how the swimmers and divers performed.”
Not all of the swimmers broke records, but all of the swimmers on the team worked unbelievably hard to reach their goals. This final meet is about celebrating and showcasing all that work.