Loras DuHawks Sweep the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats
April 4, 2019 | Sports | No Comments|
DUBUQUE, IA –
The Duhawks quickly swept Maranatha Baptist University, for their senior night celebration, at the Athletic and Wellness Center at Loras College.
Taking the lead early on in the first set, Patrick Hollander sets up Ian Walsh to bring the score up 7 to 10. The Duhawks kept the intensity for the entirety of the match.
Hollander and Leo Peters make for a great duo, and kick off a six point streak.
Hollander totalled 28 assists in the match, Jeffrey Budz lead the Duhawks with 8 kills.
Sophomore, middle blocker, Andres Martinez got the match winning point and totaled 3 kills with no errors at the net.
The men won three straight sets: 18-25; 14-25; 14-25.