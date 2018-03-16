Loras Duhawks Vs. Hamline Pipers Lacrosse Highlights

Women’s Lacrosse faced the Hamline University Pipers this weekend – finally getting a chance to host their home opener… Entering with a split record 1-1.  Starting the game off right, Renata Veljacic makes her first goal of the season for the Duhawks.  Not far behind, Hamline is hungry and ready for action, scoring 6 goals within the first 15 minutes.  Loras’s defense is not looking too hot, as the pipers continue  to score giving them a 7 point lead with a goal from Sydney Dynneson, finishing the first half 9-2.

Starting off the second half with the same momentum, the Pipers continued to dominate the field, only allowing 2 more goals by Loras’s Sarah Hanson, leaving the Duhawks at  loss, 16-4.

 

