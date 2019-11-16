Loras basketball is back and in full effect

By Xavier Sanchez

Winter hit Dubuque early and shows no signs of warming up anytime soon. But the men’s basketball team is starting the season off hot with an offensive explosion that will surely warm things right up. Friday, Nov. 8, in front of a packed home crowd, the Loras College Duhawks took down the Concordia University Chicago Cougars, 108-85.

Loras won the tip and never backed down from the get-go. Sophomore Jordan Boyd opened the impressive scoring display when he hit a three pointer at the 18:41 mark. Loras quickly opened up a 9-0 lead when senior JT Ford made his layup. It seemed as if every time the Cougars scored, the Duhawks answered right back.

Later in the first half, junior Cole Navigato scored seven straight points to give the Duhawks a 33-17 lead. Duhawks kept pushing the ball, giving them their largest lead of 40-18 with 7:24 left in the first half, ultimately ending it with a 16-point lead of 57-41.

Their dominance during the first half resulted in a (group) shot percentage of 70.97 and went 5 for 8 from the three point arc.

Both the Duhawks and the Cougars opened the second half with some sloppy basketball which saw a lot of turnovers from each team. A little over two minutes into the half, the Cougars were eyeing a comeback as they got within 12 points of the Duhawks lead.

But not for long, as sophomore Jackson Kolinski made back to back shots to put the team back up by 19. Loras continued to build onto their lead. After junior Rowan McGowen made two free throws, the Duhawks held their largest lead of the half at 32 points with 10:15 left in the game.

The Cougars went on a last minute 9-0 run but was too little, too late for them. The Duhawks kept their cool and walked away with a 108-85 victory.

Four different Duhawks scored in double figures. McGowen lead the team with 18 points, grabbed four rebounds, and assisted three baskets. Boyd finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Navigato made the most of his time on the court. He finished 16 points in only 12 minutes of play. Kolinski scored 17 points and was a perfect 6 for 6 from the field which included four made three pointers, only missing one free throw the whole night.

It was a full team effort on the Lillis court as 17 different Duhawks made it into the game. Their bench contributed a whopping 57 points in Friday’s win.

Duhawks basketball alum and current assistant coach Danny Quinn took to social media after the game. He tweeted, “1 down and feels great to be back!! #duhawksrising.”

Loras is at home on Friday, Nov. 15 against Blackburn College. This Loras Tip-Off Classic match-up starts at 8 p.m.