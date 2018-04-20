How is the Weather Impacting Athletes Schedules?
As many of you know, the weather has been less than ideal for the Spring sports. But that doesn’t slow down our athletes.
From postponed games to cancellations, these athlete’s are attempting to play almost an entire season in just 2 weeks.
“It’s just been very difficult to deal with everything because we have to play conference games that were scheduled previously, before the conference tournament,” says Senior Softball player Regan Wolverton.
Along with game schedules, practice schedules are being affected as well as the players mentality.
Head Baseball Coach Carl Tebon discussed how hard it is when “you’re used to going to the field every day, and all of a sudden you’ve got, 5 inches of snow or 3 inches of snow and now you’ve got to transition back.”
“It’s kind of hard to mentally prepare for a game that you don’t even know what day it’s coming,” Aidan Wojciehowski refers to after reflecting on a game where snow impacted his pitching skills.
Duhawk Athletics are crossing their fingers that Wednesday is the last snowfall of the year.