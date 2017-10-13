Duhawks Swim and Dive Race the Alumni
October 13, 2017 | Sports | No Comments|
DUBUQUE- Duhawks Swimming and Diving have hit the water, starting their season off, and racing some former fellow teammates.
Over the weekend, alumni gathered together at the San Jose Pool for the 12th annual Duhawk Alumni Meet. Where the current Duhawks raced against the old timers.
Both former and current Loras athletes competed in various sprint events, relays, and even diving.
It’s no surprise that the alumni ended up with the win for the meet, as they had fun tag teaming their races!
The Duhawks will be hosting their Purple and Gold Intrasquad Meet at 10am at the San Jose Pool. Their first dual competition will be October 21st against the Ripon Redhawk.