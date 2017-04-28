Duhawks Sprint Over to the University of Dubuque Invite
April 28, 2017 | News, Sports | No Comments|
DUBUQUE, IA – Duhawks track and field sprinted over to the University of Dubquue Invite last Friday.
The men’s team dominated the hurdle events, with Shamari Scott and Andrew O’Neill finishing 1 and 2 in the 400.
Gerrand Moody took gold in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.17 seconds.
Patrick Mikel also continued the stellar freshman campaign by sprinting to the top in the 200 meter dash.
On the women’s side, Duhawks Gabby Noland and Alexis Hanson also took 1 and 2 for the 400 meter dash.
Audrey Hooks hopped over to hurdle duty for the first time following an injury. She claims gold for the 100 in 14.68 seconds with Bella Solis right on her heels.
The Duhawks finished 2nd overall, and will head to Des Moines tomorrow for the Drake Relays.