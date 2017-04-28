Duhawks Softball split against The Coe College Kohawks
DUBUQUE – The Lady Du’s host a final home double header against the number 10 team, Coe College.
With a leadoff homer, high over center field, its Kohawk’s Mallory McArtor getting the Duhawks all fired up. After two more runs, Coe holds on to the lead 3-0.
Forced to make a comeback, Duhawks’ Dani Stromert and Lauren Fritz slams a pair of home runs! Continuing to come on top, a walk off single to left field catches a Loras win for game 1, 6-5.
Duhawks began to struggle in game 2. With Coe’s Maddy Ryan refusing to give Loras any runs, the Kohawks fight back to steal the show 5-0.
Junior Regan Wolverton shared her thoughts about the games. “I thought it was a very tough game. Coe is a very tough opponent, and we came in ready; we were ready to go, and we were focused.”
Loras will travel for one final double header of the season on Saturday against Nebraska Wesleyan.