Duhawks snag the honey

Tennis defeats St. Ambrose University 7-2

DAVENPORT, IA. – This past week’s competition was an easy one for the women’s tennis team as they prepare for the final week of their season. Their match this time around was a non-conference match against St. Ambrose University, whom they competed against in Davenport, IA, on Oct. 1.

It was a clean sweep in the opening doubles matches for the Duhawks. Junior Audrey Hinz and sophomore Noely Baumann — the number one spot doubles team — went up against Chadick and Bush of St. Ambrose. It was a close call for the Duhawk team, but they pulled through with an 8-7 win. First-year duo Lauren Diiulio and Sara Backus took on Ambrose’s Housenga and Lang in the two’s slot, and the Duhawk duo showed not to underestimate the newcomers by taking the win, 8-3. Last, but certainly not least, were juniors Meghann Long and Maddie Smith representing Loras as the three-slot doubles team. Their opponents were Maynard and Yaddof and, through a strong showing of skill, Long and Smith dominated their opponents, 8-1.

“We always feel good about things when we play well from the start,” commented Head Coach Chad Fenwick. “Sweeping doubles gave us good momentum going into singles.”

With the 3-0 lead, the Loras women’s team moved into singles looking for the big win. As usual, Hinz led the flock as the number one spot singles player. Her opponent was Housenga from St. Ambrose’s number two doubles team. Hinz went in strong, taking the first set 6-1, and continued on to win the second set, 6-4. In the number two singles match, Long had a tough match against her opponent Chadick. Long played well, but her opponent outmatched her, stealing the win 1-6, 1-6. Diiulio’s match-up in the three slot also proved quite challenging. Her opponent was Bush, who took the first set 2-6. In the second set, Diiulio reversed the match’s momentum, winning 6-2. However, in the tiebreaker, Diiulio was taken out with a 6-10 loss. Backus, continuing her momentum from her doubles win, went into her match against Lang holding nothing back, gripping victory with a 6-0, 6-3 win. First-year Isabel Schwabe, the number five singles player, crushed Maynard, her opponent, with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. Topping it all off was Baumann in the six slot. In her match, she asserted her dominance over Sondgeroth with her 6-0, 6-2 victory, marking the seventh point for the Loras team.

“Going in, we knew the top two and three opponents would be tough,” said Coach Fenwick. “All in all, though, the women played well in the meet.”

With a 7-2 victory added to their accomplishments this season, the women’s team begin their preparations for the upcoming American Rivers Conference Tournament, set to take place Oct. 11-12 in Waterloo, IA.