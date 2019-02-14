Duhawks shine at Platteville
This past Saturday, Feb. 9, Loras Track & Field headed north on Highway 151 to compete in the UW-Platteville Invite. Many schools from around the Midwest, including The University of Dubuque, Beloit College, and host school UW-Platteville, brought their best as Saturday’s competition did not disappoint.
For the Duhawks, multiple first place finishes and personal records were the theme of Saturday, including some athletes closing in on school records. Beginning with the women’s 5000-meter run, sophomore Kassie Rosenbum finished first with a time of 17:54.35. This mark ranks her third all-time in the Loras College history books, while also just missing the national indoor qualifying time by about four seconds.
Switching to sprinting events, first-year Elijah Thomas took first in the men’s 60-meter with a time of 7.01, while first-year Josh Smith took the 200 in 22.60. Junior Terrianna Black, after finishing second in the qualifying round, finished first overall in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.80. Junior Gabby Noland, who competed in both the women’s 200 & 400, took first in both races, with times of 25.14 & 58.32.
Other highlights of the meet included first-year Elayna Bahl, who placed first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.10, and the women’s 4×400 meter relay team, consisting of junior Alexis Alt, senior Allie Serres, first-year Ellie Osterberger, and senior Bella Solis, took home the top time with a 4:05.06. The men’s 4×400 team also placed first, with a time of 3:28.90. From the side of field events, junior Elyse Acompanado took first in the long jump with a distance of 5.61 meters. This mark currently ranks her 7th among Division III athletes. Finally, senior Esther Johnson placed third in the weight throw with a toss of 16.95 meters. This mark allowed her to move into third all-time best in Loras history. She is now currently ranked 11th in the nation in Division III.
Overall, this past Saturday’s meet proved to be not only a successful one for Duhawk track & field, but one of personal gain as well. Besides the first-place finishes and marks on the all-time school records list, many were happy to achieve personal records for the event(s) that they competed in. With only one meet left prior to Conference, many will look to ride that wave of momentum into the Spartan Invite this Friday, Feb. 15, hoping to have one last chance to be in Waverly, IA on Feb. 22.