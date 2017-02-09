Duhawks Make a Comeback Over Spartans
DUBUQUE – Just over the hill at the University of Dubuque, Loras took to the mats in an attempt to hold their win streak. Starting off rough, the Duhawks began trailing the Spartans, but Evan Weaver rolled in, taking down Dubuque’s Jevontae Yarbrough, 23-6.
Continuing their streak, Freshman Eddie Smith and Junior Awais Arain both wasted no time in winning their matches.
In comes Freshman Guy Patron, knowing his team needed the points to make a comeback, pinning Dubuque’s Raven Rodriguez in no time flat, giving this one to the Duhawks, 24-22.
Evan Weaver was excited to get back in the game and said “It was great to see the come out fired up.”
If you want to watch some intense wrestling, head over to the AWC Thursday night at 7PM where the Wartburg Knights will be making a visit.