Duhawk Softball vs. Cornell (Game 1) – 4/3/19

| April 5, 2019 | Sports | No Comments

DUBUQUE, IA –

Last Wednesday, Loras Softball welcomed the Cornell College Rams to Faber-Clark Field on the campus of Loras College.

The Rams came out on fire with a pair of singles, before Ashley Lentine applied the quick tag to end the threat. But the Rams offense could not be cooled as they took a 3-0 lead the following inning.

Soon, the Duhawks would make a comeback, highlighted by Lentine rounding the bases after a pair of Rams errors. However, Cornell continued to forge on, eventually taking the lead and winning this one 7-3.

In Game 2, the Duhawks put forth a solid effort, making yet another comeback against the Rams. This one would go to extra innings, though, where Cornell would use a 7-run inning to top Loras.

(Videographers: Michael Runde & Dana Majerczyk)

