Wrestlers dominate Buena Vista
On Saturday, Nov. 3, the Loras Wrestling team traveled to Storm Lake, Iowa, to take on Buena Vista.
Starting off the set of 10 matches, junior Matt Randone competed against Byron Fleming in the 125 weight class. His match provided a strong start for the team, defeating Fleming 19-3, which gave the team five points by technical fall.
“There were some good performances out there during the meet,” said Head Coach TJ Miller. “Matt Randone’s was one of them. He did a good job of scoring extra points for the team.”
After Randone, the next match involved the 133 weight class. Competing in this class was senior Joey Riordan. He defeated his opponent Nate Vento 9-4, gaining three points via decision. Following Riordan, senior Kevin Kelly and first-year Brock Parker competed in the 141 and 149 weight classes respectively. Both wrestlers defeated their opponents through decisions. Kelly won 10-5 and Parker won 5-4, both adding three more points for Loras, bring the total score to 14-0.
“Brock competed well,” said Coach Miller. “Being a freshman and winning in his first varsity competition is always big.”
The next match to take place was junior Brandon Murray’s. Competing in the 157 weight class, Murray won by fall against Teyler Berch. Taking him down at 5:36 in the match, Murray brought in six points for the team. The next match took place in the 165 weight class, and representing the team was junior Eddie Smith. It was a very close match, but Smith ultimately fell to Brad Kerkhoff, losing by decision 6-5. Buena Vista was awarded three points, making the score 20-3. Senior Sam Schuler was the next to take the field, participating in the 174 weight class. Schuler’s match was another class match, but he managed to overcome Buena Vista’s Shane Vaughan. Winning by decision 7-6, Schuler gave the team another three points.
Kicking off the last of the three matches, senior Javier Soto competed against Dylan Huntoon in the 184 weight class. It was a tough match for Soto, but he was unable to win the match, losing by decision 7-3. Buena Vista obtained another three points, bringing the overall score up to 23-6. In the 197 weight class, junior Guy Patron Jr. won by forfeit, giving the team six more points. For the final match of the meet, junior Brody Tupy, competing in the 285 weight class, fought against Don Phillips II. It was a close call, but Tupy overcame Phillips, defeating him by decision 3-2. With this final win, the Loras wrestlers ended the meet with the score 32-6.
“Overall, it feels good to open up the year with a win,” said Coach Miller. “However, even though we won convincingly, there are still things to work on for the team as a whole. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but I’m glad to be learning this after a win.”
Next up on the schedule, the Loras wrestling team will be heading to Platteville, Wisconsin for the Super 8 Invite on Saturday, Nov. 10.