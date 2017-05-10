Baseball team falls to Luther, ends season at 14-24
The men of the Loras baseball team have closed the book on the 2017 spring season with a 1-2 series against Luther this past weekend at Petrakis Park here in Dubuque. With that being said, the class of 2017 seniors are preparing to “leave the nest” that is the Loras campus.
This past weekend against the Luther Norse, six graduating seniors completed their Loras career.
These seniors left all that they had on the field for the program.
“They worked hard from the moment they got here,” said Coach Tebon said. “They were dedicated to the program.”
Seniors Kyle Jagminas, Thomas Johnson, Nolan Ritter, Zach Forkenbrock, Tony Heiser, and Luke Leibforth all put on the Loras uniform one last time on Saturday with the goal to surpass the team’s win total from last year at 14.
The Duhawks won the first game in the series on Friday after taking an early 2-0 lead in the first and solidifying the victory with an RBI by sophomore Jake Oglesby who singled in the bottom of the ninth to score junior Danny Weis.
Hoping to channel the energy from Friday’s game, the first game of the Saturday doubleheader was a back and forth battle between the two teams as Luther got the first inning lead scoring two runs, and the Duhawks responded by scoring four runs themselves in the second inning, highlighted by RBI doubles by the bats of Weis and Leibforth.
The top of the third resulted in a bases clearing double by a Norse bat scoring three making the score then 5-4 Norse.
However, the Duhawks never showed signs of quitting as they came back in the bottom of that inning to tie the game up. The game seemed to be settling down as junior pitcher Patrick Moriarty headed to the mound, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out six Luther batters. Unfortunately, Luther scored two in the eighth which was too much for the Duhawks to overcome as the game ended with the final score 7-6.
The final game of the series was a challenge for the Duhawks as the Norse took the first inning lead, and then added to their score in the second inning making the score 2-0. The Duhawks got one back in the home half of the second after a single by senior Thomas Johnson, scoring junior Ryan Koester. However the Norse got two more after capitalizing on some fielding mistakes by Loras.
Fortunately, the game was still in reach as senior Nolan Ritter got his 100th career hit in the third inning that scored sophomore Austin Konagel making the score 4-2 Luther.
The momentum from this inning was short-lived, however, as the Norse scored four unanswered runs from the fifth to the seventh inning. This lead proved too much for the Duhawks to overcome as the game ended with an 8-3 loss. The Duhawks finished the year 14-24.