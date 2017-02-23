Baseball preview

DUBUQUE- Spring has not quite sprung yet but Duhawk baseball is right around the corner.
With Duhawk baseball just 10 days away from the first pitch, we took a look at how the team is preparing for the upcoming season.After coming off of a losing season, the Duhawks look to come back stronger and make significant improvement on the field.finishing last season 14 and 24 overall, and 8 and 20 in the conference, the Duhawks are coming in to the season with a chip on their shoulder. Players are practicing indoors working on hitting and throwing until the weather warms up.
Junior Brad Schwind talks about the strengths the team has going into the season.
“Strengths this year are definitely the team charisma, we got a lot of guys that are ready to take the chip off their shoulder, attack the season and prove people wrong this year.” »
The Duhawks will take the field Saturday march 4th against Illinois Wesleyan in Jacksonville, Illinois