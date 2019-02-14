Another year, another title
Boston sports have been spoiled with sports championship wins for almost 20 years now. Super Bowl 53 was no different for the city. The New England Patriots’ fourth quarter push lead the way to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Just a few short months ago, the MLB World Series took place between the same two cities with Boston coming out on top. The young-duo of head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff set out to stop all the Boston Glory, but they did not realize they would have to go up against seasoned veterans, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
If you valued your time, you did not watch the full first half and strictly tuned in to the Super Bowl commercials. Here is quick recap of the first half: the Patriots managed only a field goal.
Halftime consisted of most the action that was seen inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the help of the Pepsi Halftime Show. Maroon 5 rocked the stage alongside Travis Scott. Atlanta’s own Big Boi popped out in a Cadillac for a quick performance, but the story of halftime was Spongebob getting to play a part in this years’ show.
Not much changed in the second half either. Third quarter, the Rams drove the ball down the field before settling for a field goal.
Brady drove the ball down the field with under 10 minutes to go. His one big throw was a 29 yard pass to a diving Rob Gronkowski to bring the Patriots into the redzone. On the next play, Sony Michel rushed the ball in for the only touchdown of the night. Michel rushed for 94 yard on 18 carries.
The following drive, Stephen Gostkowski sealed the Patriots victory with a 41-yard field goal.
Julian Edelman was named MVP after his 10 catch, 141 yard performance.
Football fans everywhere are grieving, but next season they’ll have another chance just to fall short as the new top-dog Chicago Bears win it all. Until the 2019 season is here, check out the AAF or the Alliance of American Football in the inaugural season.