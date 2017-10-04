3-peat: Men race to another title
On Saturday, Sept. 30, the men’s and women’s cross-country teams competed at the Dan Huston Invitational held at Wartburg College in Waverly, IA. Continuing their streak, the men’s team came in first for the third consecutive time this season with 41 points.
Close behind them was Wartburg, with 45 points, followed by UW-Stevens Point with 89. The women’s team came in seventh.
While Wartburg’s Sam Pinkowski took first in the race with a time of 25:15, Loras was right behind him. Senior Mason Tope led the pack once again and finished second with a time of 25:18 in the 8K. Three other seniors took top-10 positions as well. Brian Nugent came in sixth with 25:33, Timothy Sevcik was eighth with 25:52, and Justin Adams took 10th with 26:12.
The other three Duhawks to complete the top seven for the Duhawks were junior Jack Carroll, and sophomores Patrick Wolak and Cole Conklin-Little, placing 15th, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. The combined time for the team was 2:09:18.
“It wasn’t our best race, but we did enough to win. We definitely had a target on our back racing against a good Wartburg team on their home course,” said Head Coach Bob Schultz. “I think it was a good wakeup call for our men’s team today.”
After taking second and fifth at the first two races of the year, the ladies dropped to seventh place on Saturday with 184 points. Northern Iowa took first with 40 points, Wartburg was second with 45, and UW-Stevens Point followed third with 95.
Just as in the men’s race, Wartburg had the individual winner, as Ashlyn Bagge beat the field with a time of 21.50.
Taking her spot as the top Duhawk finisher, senior Kelly Minear took 27th place with a time of 24:17 in the 6K. Following Minear for the Duhawks was junior Kemunto Ondande in 36th, junior Liz Venezio in 39th, and senior Carrie Piper was 40th. Rounding out the women’s top seven were first-year Hannah Insko, sophomore Brianna Bower and first-year Kristen Brown. The team’s time for the race was 2:05:19.
Despite taking seventh, Schultz was positive about their performance.
“Our lead pack did an excellent job racing together and moving up, and that definitely helped our team results today. We were hoping for better than seventh today, but we were less than 20 points out of fourth, so I am confident we will be there when it counts,” Schultz said.
The Duhawks will be competing next at the Loras Invitational, which will take place Friday, Oct. 6. The event starts at 4:30 p.m.