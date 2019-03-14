Problems with the death penalty
Is the death penalty effective? Is it moral? These are just a few questions I aim to answer in a short manner. I personally do not believe the death penalty is an effective way to deter crime and the following study supports this claim.
According to a study at the University of Colorado, “88% of criminologists do not believe the death penalty is an effective deterrent.”
According to the same study it was concluded that, “There is overwhelming consensus among America’s top criminologists that the empirical research conducted on the deterrence question fails to support the threat or use of the death penalty.”
A similar study done in 1996 came to the same conclusion as this study in 2008. I feel that if the study were done now it would come to the same conclusion as these two previous studies. I also feel that it is immoral to kill someone even if they killed someone else. God is the one and only judge who can decide our fate in life. We are all called to be His flock. I believe in the sanctity of life, and the sanctity of life carries over to those in prison. The imprisoned should be allowed to hear God’s word. What we need to do is allow those who have been convicted felonies to listen to God’s word and repent for their crimes. I know that there may be people of the opposition that believe the death penalty is necessary for the justice of the victims of these people. To respond to that, I would say that all people are made in the image and likeness of God and deserve to hear God’s word and receive the Eucharist after confessing their sins. Some people would argue that the death penalty is cheaper than allowing someone to live in prison for the rest of their lives. I would respond that the life of the convicted is more important than the economic gains of eliminating the life of that person.