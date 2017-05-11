Moving Forward
My time attending Loras College is coming to a close, and so, too, is my column; in a few short days, I will join my fellow Duhawks as we walk across the graduation stage.
Since this will be my last article for The Lorian, I’d like to say thank you to a number of people. Thank you Cassie Busch for an awesome job as Editor-in-Chief, and thank you for being such a wonderful classmate, too. I’d also like to thank my friend Lucas Tully for taking the time he did to read through and critique my work. And my final thanks goes out to you — the reader — for bothering to read the words I wanted to share.
For those wondering, while I am leaving Loras, I plan on hanging around Dubuque. So don’t fret; you’ll still see more from me. In fact, I have *another* column that I just started with a website called iowastartingline.com. It’ll be a bi-weekly post titled ‘Moving Forward,’ so look out for me there.
The self-plugs don’t stop there, I’m afraid, because with my last article I’d like to talk to you about the Committee for Perfecting Our Union.
The power of people is the last thing that I’ll write about here, because Millennials like us are in a unique position to understand its usefulness. After all, we’re students, we’re literally trained how to learn. And we learn a lot during our four years here, and we all know that there are two parts to learning. First, we digest the information given to us, be it a reading or the classroom chalkboard. We observe the data presented to us for notable trends or details, and we internalize the important info for future recollection. The other half of learning requires that we practice what we learned — which, as we know, is the hardest part of learning. Professors don’t just assign readings; they test whether we read by asking for our writings. Professors don’t just lecture; they make sure we’re listening each time they hand out an exam. Therefore, learning is not only the process of understanding information but also acting on what that knowledge brings.
Here’s a learning exercise for you. Ask yourself this: since the election’s results, what have you observed about our politics? Have you seen politicians with integrity of character, or dutiful public servants working for the betterment of America and our fellow Americans? Have you heard inspiring words during speeches with aspirational visions of our Nation’s future? Maybe a few specific occasions you did, but let’s face it. Washington and politics in general has been pretty horrific lately.
Our Congress, and our government, with its politics and politicians living it up in Washington D.C, they are incredibly unpopular — like single digits. Yet if so many organs of American government, then why hasn’t it changed in order to regain its long-lost popularity? President Obama was elected as a figure willing and capable to accomplish just that, but he ultimately failed to live up to his promises. He failed because he was one person man seeking to change the ways of an entire city, which is tragically ironic for he knew better than anyone else that people collaborating together can achieve far more than only one person working alone.
Which is why I want to ask if you would like to help work toward a More Perfect Union? I know that sounds like a tall order but it’s really not. There are small simple tasks which can be done around Dubuque that contribute to the accomplishment of larger complex goals. Through the work of good deeds such as food drives or community clean ups, we can spread the good word and persuade people to our cause of creating a smarter, healthier, wealthier, safer and more promising future. We’ll be completing service projects and sponsoring community events starting this summer and the diversity of activities will grow with the numbers of you who join. If you want to find out more then check out the group Facebook page at facebook.com/perfourunion or email us at perfourunion@gmail.com.
Don’t forget to look out for my next column at iowastartingline.com and you can follow me on Twitter @dallas_knapp for further updates.
Knapp Time, over and out.