Love the Lord Above All
If our lives are filled to the brim “You shall love the lord your God will all your heart, with all your soul, and with all you strength” (Mt 22: 37). These are the words of almighty God who was present before the creation of the world and formed man from the dust of the Earth. This is the one God: Father, Son, and Spirit; who incarnated to become man; who was crucified by those he loved; and who rose from the dead. God demands the full, undivided attention and love of man.
“I the lord am your God, you shall have no other Gods beside me” (Ex 20:3). Yet men puts thousands of false idols before God. Men blaspheme the name of God while they sing the praises of baseball players. Many people would sooner defend the reputation of Kris Bryant than the God who formed them in their mother’s womb. Kris Bryant has likely never thought about his fans in a personal way; professional athletes, singers, or politicians rarely do. Yet God thinks of man unceasingly. When the Earth was a formless wasteland each person was an idea in the mind of God.
Yet how does man repay the God who has loved him so much? Are the lips of men ceaselessly adoring their God? Men praise coaches, firemen, soldiers, and doctors, yet the very author of life and the source of all blessings is ignored. His priests are shown no respect. Christ’s Church, which He loves more intimately than any husband loves his wife, is reviled or ignored.
So many people in the world have abandoned their mother. The Catholic Church is to each soul as a mother is to her children. “‘Behold your mother’” (Jn 19:27). A great majority of Catholics have abandoned their mother, the Church, who mourns them and suffers until they return.
Abandoning the true faith creates a spiritual vacuum. In order to cope with this for abandoning a mother and a God that loves them so insatiably, many people fill their hearts with the passing pleasures of alcohol, drugs, pornography, and fornication. Those who do not indulge in these carnal pleasures instead resort to attacking the truths of the Church. Rather than change their lives, men seek to change the Church. They refuse to accept that they have an obligation to render God fitting worship and obedience. Many reject the laws of the Church (such as the obligation to attend mass on Sunday) and claim that they still love God. On the contrary Christ says, “if you love me, you will keep my commandments.” (Jn 14:15)
Those whose love for God has grown cold must return to God. Those who have never know the Church must join her. “Repent therefore and be baptized, every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins.” (Acts 2:34) Lest you grow despairing, take heart; all your sins can be wiped away in the sacrament of reconciliation. “Though your sins be like scarlet, they may become white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they may become white as wool.” (Isa 1:14)