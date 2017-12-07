Keep moving forward
I am going to be honest with all of you: I cannot believe that the fall semester is coming to an end. Christmas is almost here, and I am most definitely ready for a break. There’s nothing more that I want to sit at home on my couch with my dog for days on end and have cuddles with no struggles until the beginning of February. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, which is something that I’ve been waiting to see for a while. But to those of you who don’t see that light just yet, I have three words for you: Keep moving forward.
Truthfully, this has been the hardest semester I’ve had thus far in my time at Loras. My workload has been considerably heavier than usual, in addition to writing the first of two theses. I’ve spent hours on end in that tiny newspaper office in Hoffmann Hall, sometimes staying here until the wee hours of the morning. There have been some rocky periods in my friend group and in my personal life. I’ve felt completely exhausted on more than a few occasions: physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. I’ve spent way too much time worrying about little things instead of taking a step back to see the big picture. But each day I felt like I couldn’t finish writing that paper or go to work, I made a decision to keep pushing through. Just one decision. I wished and prayed for strength to help me be the best person I could be in that day, and I can’t tell you how much that has helped me.
If you’re going through a difficult patch right now and feel like you’ll never get out of the hole you’re in, read this: everything you’re feeling is valid. It’s tough to keep moving forward when you seem to be moving backwards. It’s tough to get those tough comments from professors, from your peers and family. But I can assure you that all the work you’re doing and everything that’s happening in your life is happening for a reason. You are much stronger, much more talented and capable than you know. Remember that, remind yourself of that, and don’t let anyone tell you different.