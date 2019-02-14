Jimmy Page’s Mirrored and Dragon Guitar Series
Fender has been working with former guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin on a new guitar series. In the wake of Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary, Page has been working with Paul Waller, who is an important carpenter and designer at Fender guitars. They worked on a Fender Telecaster, which is an electric guitar that was produced in the 1950’s when pop music was taking off. Page had been wanting to reincarnate his Mirrored and Dragon Telecaster that was passed on by his friend Jeff Beck, who is also one of the greatest guitarists in music history. Both of them were in the early version of the Yardbirds in the mid-1960’s to about 1968, until the band disbanded and Page formed the New Yardbirds, later named Led Zeppelin.
Page wanted to bring back the 1960’s and clone the guitar he played throughout his time in the Yardbirds and the early years of Led Zeppelin. He began working with Waller, and Page was the only person on the team who really knew what it used to look like. They took the guitar apart and wanted to make a more modern version to be available to people. Page had worked on painting the guitars with orange, green, and blue poster paint on the body of the guitar. The guitar itself has more of a psychedelic feel like that of what was made in the 1960’s. The 1960’s was the decade of fashion, music, and film along with other things that defined the history of world culture.
Waller wanted a natural grain on the guitar and wanted to use boards of ash and templates of wood. Page used paints and blank templates on the guitar to match the Mirrored and Dragon guitar colors. He also wanted to use a clear plastic pick-guard, which also had a mirrored film that would reflect the light and make it look even more psychedelic. Page and Waller were proud of the uniqueness of the guitar as it became a collectible for all generations. The Mirrored and Dragon Telecasters price is going for $1,399.00 at Guitar Center and most other sites. I personally think it is worth the money if you have the money to buy it. If you play the guitar and enjoy it or collect instruments, perhaps this guitar will take you back to the 1960’s with its sound and layout, and give you a different perspective on your playing style. You can experience what it was like to be around in the 1960’s with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, the Beach Boys, and many other people. I think they got it right on this project and it will be respected and love for generations to come.