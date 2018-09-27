The Pro-life side of President Trump
Americans are divided more now than ever. Many people would blame President Donald J. Trump for the division in our country even within the Republican party. Fox News tends to tell the nation what is happening in Washington, D.C., but CNN on the other hand isn’t afraid to lie depending on who is in office. I will be writing a series about American Media Bias, and I will start with the Pro-Life movement. I have been conservative my entire life. Trump was not my first choice as president. I knew I was going to vote for someone other than him, and that is exactly what I did. Since his election and inauguration though, I truly believe he is one the best presidents we have, especially for the Pro-Life cause. Things he has done includes: spoke at the March for Life via satellite from the white house, sent his Vice President to speak live at the march, nominated Pro-Life justices, and worked to sign a bill into law that will allow the right to the use of untested drugs, which I will get into depth with later. Would CNN tell you those things? No because they do not want the Pro-Life agenda passing.
Fox News spreads the truth of the American people. We, as a nation who elects presidents with the electoral college method, elected Trump as president. I feel everyone needs to respect whoever is in office regardless of party. I trust Fox News, and I do not trust CNN. My main sources for this article are Fox News and CNN. Throughout the series, I will use other sources as I see fit.
My first thought on the abortion industry would be to question why we are paying for it. We as American citizens should not have to pay for abortions in which over a million Americans oppose of. We need to quit funding abortion. Trump is getting that done by urging congress to get bills to his desk. Will CNN tell you that? No, they will not because all they care about is that Planned Parenthood, a so called non-profit, makes a profit from United States tax dollars. We have got to stop that. CNN has got to stop lying to American people about Planned Parenthood and how it “helps women” when in reality, it does not. Trump speaks the truth about the abortion industry, and here is a statement he made regarding tax funded abortions.
“For decades, American taxpayers have been wrongfully forced to subsidize the abortion industry through Title X federal funding. So today we have kept another promise. My administration has proposed a new rule to prohibit Title X funding from going to any clinic that performs abortions. Democrats in the Senate are doing everything within their power to block it. On this issue, like so many other issues, the Democratic Party is far outside the American mainstream” (Donald J. Trump, Fox News May 22, 2018).
The next thing Trump has done is speak at various events in support of the Pro-Life movement including the Susan B. Anthony List annual Campaign for Life Gala and March for Life. According to Laura Ingraham, President Trump delivered the keynote address on May 22 at the Susan B. Anthony List annual Campaign for Life Gala. President Trump’s strategy is to rally the base as we head into the midterm elections. His focus on pro-life initiatives is there because democrats will try to delay his Pro-Life agenda at all costs. We can not allow this to happen.
We need to make sure Republicans get elected so that Trump’s Pro-Life agenda can continue to pass and that one day Roe vs. Wade will be overturned with Pro-Life justices on the supreme court. Kellyanne Conway is a counselor to the president. She also talked with Ingraham on the Pro-Life agenda.
“He’s the most pro-life president we’ve ever had, and defending life, the most innocent among us who have no lobbyists and no fat cats behind them. And it’s not his crowd, the Manhattan crowd, but I’m sorry, but I was so moved by that” (Laura Ingraham, Fox News May 22).
He signed a letter for the Susan B. Anthony List for Marjorie Dannenfelser in order to activate the grassroots.
Tonight in my remarks, I took out the letter from Sept. 2016 that candidate Trump signed. Marjorie Dannenfelser of the Susan B. Anthony List wanted him to sign this letter to activate the grassroots.
“[W]e need some promises, some commitments from the Republican nominee.” Trump said. So he looked at the letter. It talked about partial-birth abortion, making the Hyde amendment permanent, signing the pain capable unborn act into law and the funding from clinics that provide abortions to those that provide true women’s health services like mammograms and screenings (Conway, Fox News May 22).
Ingraham says that the liberals will say he doesn’t really mean it. And she is right. The liberals will deny the fact that people can change their views on political issues. In my opinion, everyone would be Pro-Life if the mainstream media would not lie to us. The mainstream media will tell you that abortion does not hurt women, that abortion is a woman’s choice and health insurance should pay for it. Donald Trump has the Pro-Life movements support. Donald Trump has voted in favor of the Pro-Life movement during all of his presidency and has kept his campaign promise.
According to Fox News, Conway shares with us his Pro-Life record. He signed the Mexico City policy, his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch was confirmed to the Supreme Court, he was the first president ever to address this gala and he was the first president ever to address the March for Life. Mike Pence of course is the first vice president to ever do the same thing. All you have to do is look at the policies. President Trump will probably say this is just a good start.
We heard about the true Pro-Life agenda according to Fox News, but let’s see what CNN has to say about the issue. This is where I rebute their claims as well.
“Trump’s administration proposed a new rule that would bar abortions or counseling on abortion at US facilities that get federal family planning funds” (CNN). Abortion Rights Activists are saying that this is just a domestic version of the global gag rule which is what they call the Mexico City Policy. This bans financial aid to non-governmental organizations overseas that perform abortions.
“And now, in clinics across the developing world, women who had received free or subsidized contraception as a result of those NGOs efforts are now resorting to abortions — many of them in unsafe conditions — as a form of birth control, according to advocacy groups,” CNN states. My response to their statement would be that maybe they need to be discussing abstinence or teaching the sanctity of life, but they will not because they want to push the Pro-Choice agenda.
As I close with my first article of this series, I will rap up with a few takeaways. Fox tells the truth about the Pro-Life agenda whereas CNN will try to take our country a step back.