YMCA Opening New Facility
DUBUQUE – Earlier this year, a water main break forced the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA to close down for two days while the damage was repaired. While this break hurt the business momentarily it did not hurt the funding for the new building.
The YMCA/YWCA is currently in the fundraising stage for the development of the new facility. The current YMCA/YWCA is still being used by members, students, and other organizations while the planning and developments are being scheduled.
Abbey Degenhardt, Director of Marketing and Fund Development, says that the new YMCA/YWCA will have two pools, larger exercise studios and will involve input from community members.
Degenhardt said, “We will be heavily involved with the community and ask for their input on what they would like to see in our new facility.”
Plans for construction on the new YMCA/YWCA will begin in 2019 with the building opening to the public in 2020. The new YMCA/YWCA will stay in the same location as the current building at 35 N. Booth St. in Dubuque.