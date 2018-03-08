“Watch Your Mouth”

This Monday, the Du-Buddies organization at Loras College kicked off End the “R-Word” Week, a week dedicated to spreading awareness about ending use of derogatory terms towards those with mental disabilities.  Shelby Carter, Co-President of Du-Buddies, explained how the “Watch Your Mouth” event was a panel for education and advocacy that brought together many different organizations with students that gave testimonies about how different words and labels have affected them.

About The Author

Caroline Breitbach

Caroline is a reporter for LCTV News.

