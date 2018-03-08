“Watch Your Mouth”
This Monday, the Du-Buddies organization at Loras College kicked off End the “R-Word” Week, a week dedicated to spreading awareness about ending use of derogatory terms towards those with mental disabilities. Shelby Carter, Co-President of Du-Buddies, explained how the “Watch Your Mouth” event was a panel for education and advocacy that brought together many different organizations with students that gave testimonies about how different words and labels have affected them.