Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

By Celia Balderston

Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Spaces Tour

  • Hosted by the Loras College organization, Better Together, takes those who are interested in exploring their faith to sacred and holy spaces around Dubuque. Those who are interested in going should meet at Keane Hall around 9:45 a.m.. For more information, email Stacia MccDermont for more details.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. in the pub

CAB Comedian

  • Want to have a good laugh on Saturday? Stop by the pub to enjoy comedian Myq’s jokes. This event is hosted and funded by Loras College CAB.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the ARC

Mock Interview Competition

  • Want more experience in how interview processes play out? Go to the library to meet future employers to practice what future interview processes are like.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the ACC Cafe/ Pub

Holiday Meal

  • Since Loras College is our home away from home, why not spread some holiday cheer by bringing your friends to share a holiday meal

Google+ Linkedin

Written By :

Celia is a staff writer for The Lorian.

Related Posts

Saving our ashes, saving our trees
  • November 14, 2019

Saving our ashes, saving our trees

Upcoming Events
  • November 14, 2019

Upcoming Events

Breaking down the barriers
  • November 14, 2019

Breaking down the barriers

Leave a Reply