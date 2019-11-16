Upcoming Events
By Celia Balderston
Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Sacred Spaces Tour
- Hosted by the Loras College organization, Better Together, takes those who are interested in exploring their faith to sacred and holy spaces around Dubuque. Those who are interested in going should meet at Keane Hall around 9:45 a.m.. For more information, email Stacia MccDermont for more details.
Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. in the pub
CAB Comedian
- Want to have a good laugh on Saturday? Stop by the pub to enjoy comedian Myq’s jokes. This event is hosted and funded by Loras College CAB.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the ARC
Mock Interview Competition
- Want more experience in how interview processes play out? Go to the library to meet future employers to practice what future interview processes are like.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the ACC Cafe/ Pub
Holiday Meal
- Since Loras College is our home away from home, why not spread some holiday cheer by bringing your friends to share a holiday meal