Upcoming Events

By Celia Balderston

Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sacred Spaces Tour

Hosted by the Loras College organization, Better Together, takes those who are interested in exploring their faith to sacred and holy spaces around Dubuque. Those who are interested in going should meet at Keane Hall around 9:45 a.m.. For more information, email Stacia MccDermont for more details.

Saturday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. in the pub

CAB Comedian

Want to have a good laugh on Saturday? Stop by the pub to enjoy comedian Myq’s jokes. This event is hosted and funded by Loras College CAB.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the ARC

Mock Interview Competition

Want more experience in how interview processes play out? Go to the library to meet future employers to practice what future interview processes are like.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the ACC Cafe/ Pub

Holiday Meal