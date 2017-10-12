The Super Bowel: Coming Together for a Friend
Dubuque, IA – Many people have heard about the Super Bowl. But, have you ever heard about the Super Bowel? This play on words was the name of a fundraiser for the medical experiences of Aaron Rainey.
Rainey was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease at the age of twelve. According to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation website, Crohn’s disease is a form of IDB in which the human immune system attacks the digestive system. Rather than just destroying bacteria which could be harmful to a person’s health, the disease also forces the body to act against even positive bacteria in the host person’s small intestine. As a result, sufferers of the disease often experience persistent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, constipation, and other major issues.
There is, sadly, no cure for Crohn’s yet, but it can be somewhat controlled using surgery. Rainey himself has had at least four surgeries during his life, and has experienced other treatments in an effort to try and get it under control. However, his most recent surgery this past year forced him to miss eight weeks’ worth of work.
To help him back on his feet financially as well as draw public attention to Crohn’s disease, Rainey’s friends and family gathered together to put on the Super Bowel event. Held on October 8, 2017 at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, the Super Bowel lasted from noon until four o’clock and included refreshments and a silent auction. Other entertainment for the afternoon included a variety of stand-up comedians, hypnotists, and live bands.
When LCTV talked to him, Rainey said he was very grateful for all of the help and support the people around him have given him. He talked about how painful the experience was for him, and how it may not go so well in the future. Still, he appreciated the people around him and was hopeful for a better outcome in the future. He said that any funds raised which he did not need would be donated to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation to help others with his same condition.
To learn more about Crohn’s disease, its impact on people’s lives, and what you can do to help, click here.
To see the LCTV News story, click here.