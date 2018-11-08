The Return of CAB Bingo Night
Last Friday, Nov. 2 was round two of CAB’s infamous bingo night with yet another round of grand prizes. Offered this time around was a Xbox One, Play Station 4, Apple Air Pods, Gift Cards, Yeti Mugs, Portable Speaker, and of course the grand prize of an Apple Watch. With anticipated hype and unexpected large numbers at the previous bingo night in the pub, CAB decided it was time to move their operations to the ACC Ballrooms. Christopher Paige, a member of CAB, said “last time we had over 250 people show up. This time, we are hoping to hit that same number, if not, even more. We are preparing ourselves mentally and physically by hosting this event in the ballrooms instead of the pub.”
It looked to be yet another successful event as people began showing up an hour and a half before the event started just to ensure they had a place to sit and a card to play with. By the time it was ready to get the balls rolling, the ballrooms were filled and all that was left was standing room in the back. Students were eager and ready to test their luck at another round of bingo for an outstanding set of prizes. “I love being able to watch students battle it out in rock paper scissors to win a prize when there is a tie. It’s great to see the Loras community support both winners and cheer them all the way” said Kirstin Apel, a member of CAB, before the event.
Not much changed a second time around. Many students showed up with high hopes to walk away with a prize, but only a few were able to claim this title by the end of the night. Bingo Night always proves to be a successful event for CAB and is a great way for students to come together and have fun on a Friday night. Makayla Sokoloski, a member of CAB, said “Bingo night has been a huge hit this semester and it seems to recruit students of all ages. We put events on like this for students to have fun and make new friends on campus, and we feel as though bingo night has done a great job at doing this.” The Loras College Activity Board hosts events every Friday night throughout the semester including Loras After Dark, Winterfest, Comedians, Magicians, Hypnotists, and more.