Talented Twins
by Cora Shefchik
The College Activity Board (CAB) strives to bring all different types of activities from Comedians to craft night, Magicians to Bingo. While CAB does have a rather high budget since they have an event every weekend on campus, they are unable to bring the artists that the students want. However, they have been working hard at bringing smaller artists that they think the student body would enjoy. Brinton Vincent is the Advisor for CAB, and when asked how they choose artists he said,
“Students involved with CAB choose musical artists on behalf of all students. If they feel the musician would be a good fit and feel good energy from the performance, they try their best to ensure all students get to feel the same energy!”
Coming up on Saturday, April 6, CAB is excited to announce that a brother duo is coming to perform: The George Twins. They started posting covers of songs on their YouTube channel in 2013. From there, they were invited to audition for X Factor and Americas Got Talent. From there, The George Twins wrote their first original song “Diana”, and were invited to perform at Playlist Live D.C. and Playlist Live Orlando. They have shared the stage with other social media starts such as Kenny Holland, Sammy Wilk, and Koby Koloff. Their first tour was a performance to open for Alex G in 25 cities. Their most recent success was sharing the stage with Haley Williams (Paramore), and Johny Cash.
Interested in hearing The George Twins music? Check them out of Spotify and YouTube. CAB looks forward to having this event and seeing the turnout. The event will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. in the Pub. There will be a Pub special for the event. If you have any questions about the upcoming event email CAB at College.ActivityBoard@loras.edu!