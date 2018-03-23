Shalom Spirituality Center
March 23, 2018
DUBUQUE, IA
The Shalom Spirituality center hosted Nancy Thompson a student of Native American Spirituality.
Thompson has been studying the native culture for 25 years. She taught the class using the Native American Medicine Wheel which is the native view of the web of life.
Thompson incorporated song, movement, meditation and ceremony that allowed the class insight on how to achieve harmony and balance within themselves and the environment.
