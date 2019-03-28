Senior Spotlight: Anna Hedges
Anna is a senior from Davenport, Iowa. She is majoring in biochemistry and neuroscience. She has loved all of her experiences at Loras so far, and is excited for what these last few months have in store for her.
Why did you come to Loras?
I was recruited here for track, and I knew I wanted to go to a smaller school due to the aspect of being able to get a good education and still be able to compete in athletics. When I came on my visit, Loras felt like a tight knit community and it was very welcoming. This was also reflected in the track team; it felt more like a family and you felt like you felt in.
What has been your favorite class here at Loras?
That is where everything I’ve learned started to click together. I had all these genetics and bio and chem classes and in biochemistry they all came together to make sense.
What are you involved in on campus?
[I’m involved in] track team, where I’m a thrower. I do shot, disk, and hammer. I’m also in Chem Club and Neuro Club, which helps with outreach programs, or to the community in general. I’m also in Nu Rho Psy, which is an honors group for neuroscience in the community, which also helps with outreach. I’m also the senior class representative, where I was voted on by my peers. This allows me to give back to the Loras Community by giving clubs money, participating in Beautify Loras, and being a voice for the students to the administration so our problems can be heard.
What is some advice you would give to a younger student who is just starting their Loras journey?
Don’t get behind on school work, like readings. And don’t be afraid to go talk to professors. They may seem scary at first but ultimately they are here to help. When I was a first-year, I thought I would be judged by my professors for not knowing anything. But now, I’m able to go in and tell my professors “I’m an idiot! Help me!” and they’ll make sure I understand the material.
What’s your favorite Loras memory?
I don’t know. There are too many to pick just one. Every track trip over J-term break I’ve gone on has been a good opportunity to get to know each other better and make lasting memories. Chemistry Olympics is really fun when the high-schoolers come, as well Brain Games with the elementary school kids.
If you had one word to sum up your Loras experience, what would it be and why?
Phenomenal. I don’t think I regret doing anything here. Everything I’ve done has been the best time of my life and I couldn’t expect anything like that from anywhere else.
What’re your plans after graduation?
[I’m] going to work for Disney for six months. I’ve been accepted into the Disney College Program, where I’ll be interning with them at a Disney World. While there, I’ll be in the Dental school interview process, which will be my next step in my career.
Any regrets?
No, no regrets at all. I don’t live my life with regrets. It is what it is, and I did everything for some reason. Straight facts.