Rep. Rod Blum to host Town Hall in Dubuque

DUBUQUE – Representative Rob Blum is hosting a Town Hall in Dubuque at Dubuque Senior High School on May 8th at 7 pm.

You can RSVP for the event here.

According to Blum’s website, entry to the Town Hall is reserved only to those who live in Iowa’s 1st District.

Attendees must verify their residency by RSVP and bring a photo ID to prove residency at the event. RSVP and photo ID are required for entry.

Children under 16 will be admitted without a photo ID but must RSVP.

No backpacks, signs, banners or artificial noisemakers will be allowed into the event.

Doors will open one hour before the event start time.

He is also hosting Town Halls in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Marshalltown.

