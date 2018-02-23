Paraprofessionals in the Dubuque Schools
DUBUQUE – Elementary schools in Dubuque are finding new ways to help students with disabilities learn in a more personal way.
Paraprofessionals at Irving Elementary work with students that have academic, behavioral, or health concerns – helping them learn everything ranging from basic life skills to math and science.
Every year, paraprofessionals must attend training through the School District that’s tailored to prepare them for the specific needs of their students.
Renee Davis, who has been a paraprofessional throughout the schools for 14 years, works has been learning sign language alongside an interpreter with one of her students. “You can tell when your kids are doing better. Maybe they were having trouble in a subject and all the sudden you can see it’s starting to click or makes sense to them. Just knowing that you helped them get through their day easier or maybe to understand a subject that was difficult.”
Irving Elementary alone has more than 20 paraprofessionals that work with students on a daily basis.