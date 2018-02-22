NAMI Dubuque promotes healing through art
DUBUQUE – The National Alliance on Mental Illnesses of Dubuque (NAMI) is highlighting the use of art as a means of dealing with mental illnesses.
NAMI has partnered with local artist Allison Poster for an education night. Allison shared how art leads her through her darkest times.
Artist Allison Poster’s favorite material for creating art is broken glass.
The idea of creating beauty out of brokenness is the message Allison wanted to share with these 20 people last night at NAMI’s education night.
“I think it’s a big issue in the United States,” said Poster, “I feel like getting the word out and sharing my story can help others that are struggling.”
Her and Britni Farber, president of NAMI Dubuque, both see art as a healing opportunity.
Farber remarked, “When people struggle with a mental illness, sometimes it’s hard for them to express themselves verbally.”
NAMI is holding events like this one to help people express themselves and find mental health support.
Poster will be holding a therapeutic art workshop with NAMI on March 10th and 11th. For more information on how to register for the workshop, visit namidubuque.org.