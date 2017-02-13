Man Brings Dubuque History Back to Life
DUBUQUE – A Dubuquer is bringing an important figure in Dubuque’s history back to life.
90 year-old Larry Friedman is the co-author of “A.A. Cooper: Reinventing the Wheel.”
The story recounts the life of the richest man to ever live in Dubuque.
Friedman teamed up with co-author Katherine Fischer for the project.
The book retells the story of the president of A.A. Cooper Wagon and Buggy Company.
Friedman says Cooper’s story is relevant to Dubuquers today; several historic Dubuque buildings are a product of Cooper’s massive wealth.
Friedman says happy with the book’s success and doesn’t mind the extra attention, stating he’s sold over 400 copies so far.
“It’s been a great success,” he smiled.
You can catch Friedman’s next book signing at 12:30 on February 22nd at the Dubuque Serra Club.
Friedman also shares a special connect with me; he is my grandfather.
