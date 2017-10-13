Loras Students Unveil Community Mural
DUBUQUE- As the culmination of their Honors Project, five Loras students held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a mural at Jefferson Park on October 11th. The project has been in the works for three years, when the current seniors decided to create a mural that would help inspire peace in the community.
Seniors Genevieve Brockway, Caitlin Hansen, Richard Rosean, John Stoppelman, and Lauren Sutton saw the need for the youth of Dubuque to be able to express their understanding of the community through art. The honors group partnered with the Mulitcultural Family Center’s Future Teen Talk program to fulfill that need.
The group reached out to the City of Dubuque to establish a budget and begin the process of creating the mural. Local artist Dom Velando helped to draft design ideas that would communicate the group’s wish for unity and peace in the community.
Once the design was approved, student members of the Future Teen Talk program helped paint the mural. The mural depicts a diverse group of people doing a variety of activities together, such as gardening and camping.
The finishing touches were completed on Wednesday night when students added their handprints to the wall shortly before the ribbon cutting ceremony.