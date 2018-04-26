Local Musician on the Rise
Dubuque- Local singer-songwriter Elizabeth Mary released her debut extended play album on Friday. Mary has been performing in bands around Dubuque for eight years. But this year, Mary decided she was ready to share her music with the world.
The EP – “Dance with the Fear”- features six original songs, all written by Mary. The EP title and the songs are based on her life experiences. It’s a project that comes from the heart.
“The quote that I kept saying over and over is ‘everything you want is on the other side of fear,” says Mary. “My really good friend told me ‘you just gotta dance with the fear,’ and it struck a song. I met the right people at the right time, we started to record and this just really took off.”
The official release party was held at the Yardarm Bar and Grill last Friday night. Mary showcased the songs from the EP, and performed with her acoustic duo Broken Strings.
Though the process wasn’t easy, Mary says it’s paid off.
“It’s been a lot of work.” Mary says. “But when it’s something you love, it doesn’t become a job. It’s just the next step to your journey.”
