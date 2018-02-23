Local Group Teaches Young Girls Self Empowerment
DUBUQUE- From 5:00pm to 6:30pm every Monday night a unique kind of group gathers at the Multicultural Family Center in downtown Dubuque.
The Little Luxuries Girl Empowerment Group comes to life in the front room of the center, teaching young girls how to make good, healthy decisions that lift them up instead of tear them down.
Group founder Shamika Rainer started the group as an alternative, free after school child care group with the goal of helping young girls realize their self worth and ability.
Rainer spoke on the importance of this, “I just think it’s important that whatever you believe in that you stand strong in it. No matter what, because we all are different, so everyone has their right to be who they are.”
With so much working against young girls’ self expression Rainer takes the time to remind them of the decisions they can make to positively impact their future.
It’s principles like this that teach young girls like Anaya to take on the world together instead of against one another. Anaya said, “We kind of treat each other like sisters because we’ve been around each other for a long time.”
Anaya as well as the other girls in the program enjoy their Monday nights just a little more thanks to Shamika’s gentle reminders that they are made for bigger things.