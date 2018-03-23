Hillcrest Family Services New Subacute Unit
March 23, 2018 | News | No Comments|
DUBUQUE, IA –
Hillcrest Family services is bringing a new sub-acute mental health unit to the Dubuque community.
The unit will provide care to people 18 years and older dealing with a range of mental illnesses.
Heather Heins the director of the unit said the unit will be a place for people who need additional support but may not meet the hospital criteria.
They offer mental health support, medication management as well as group and individual therapy
The new facility is opening in March and located at 1160 Seippel Road.