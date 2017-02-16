Healthy Food Options for Dubuque

| February 16, 2017 | News | No Comments

DUBUQUE – With the recent closure of the Dubuque Food Co-Op, Dubuque shoppers must go elsewhere for organic and locally-grown food. Some may choose to make a short drive to the Driftless Market in Platteville, Wisconsin.

The market sources organic foods from around the tri-state region as well as home goods and jewelry made by local artists.

The Colorado-based health foods store Natural Grocers is scheduled to open in Dubuque in 2018. A location has yet to be announced.

Related Posts

About The Author

sarahmueller

Add a Comment