Healthy Food Options for Dubuque
February 16, 2017 | News | No Comments|
DUBUQUE – With the recent closure of the Dubuque Food Co-Op, Dubuque shoppers must go elsewhere for organic and locally-grown food. Some may choose to make a short drive to the Driftless Market in Platteville, Wisconsin.
The market sources organic foods from around the tri-state region as well as home goods and jewelry made by local artists.
The Colorado-based health foods store Natural Grocers is scheduled to open in Dubuque in 2018. A location has yet to be announced.