Healing with Holistics
DUBUQUE – This week, Dubuque’s local NICC campus hosting their 5th annual Holiday Holistic Expo. Holistics focus on natural healing methods–such as crystals, yoga and reiki.
The expo itself had a variety of different classes for patrons to attend; yoga, healing sessions and hypnotherapy.
There were also a plethora of booths ranging from crystals and aromatherapy to retreat centers, nutritional drinks and aromatherapy.
Still not sure if holisitcs are for you? Theresa Cigrand might help persuade you.
” It’s all really personal, you’re not going into a doctor’s office for something and it’s a complete stranger. It’s stuff you can learn to do yourself and that you can do everyday.”
Sound intriguing? To learn more about holistics, attend one of up the upcoming holistic expos at NICC this spring or summer.