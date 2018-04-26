Future Chemists Visit Campus
DUBUQUE, IA – Loras College had a record breaking turnout for their annual Chemistry Olympics. 17 teams with a total of over 100 students from 11 area schools came out for the festivities. High school students participated in competitive lab events, toured the Science Hall, competed for scholarships, and did hands on activities with robots, 3D printing, and more.
It was an opportunity for the students to apply what they’ve learned in their high school chemistry classes in real chemistry labs.
Zachary Ney, an event student co-coordinator, stated, “This is one of my favorite days of the year. We get to talk to these high school students and tell them what it is like to be a college science student, how can these lab techniques apply to real world problems such as global warming.”
The goal of the event is to encourage greater interest in chemistry and inspire careers in science.